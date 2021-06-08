COUNTY
June 8
On June 4, Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Travis Houser, 30, Watseka. According to police reports, Houser was wanted on an outstanding Iroquois County warrant charging him with failure to appear for burglary. In addition, he was also found to be wanted on a Kankakee County warrant charging him with retail theft. Houser was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where ehe was later extradited to Kankakee County.
On June 6, Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested David Z. Custer, 24, Danforth. According to police reports, Custer was charged with domestic battery. Custer was placed in custody and transported to the Iroquois County Jail in lieu of bond.
On June 7, Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Steven L. Rowell Jr., 49, Milford. According to police reports, Rowell was taken into custody and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol after an investigation into a traffic accident that occurred on County Road 800 North near 2190 E. According to police reports, the investigation showed Rowell was traveling east on County Road 800 North when he left the roadway and entered the south ditch. Upon entering the ditch, Rowell’s passenger was thrown from the vehicle and landed in the south ditch. The passenger was transported to Iroquois Memorial Hospital for minor injuries. In addition, Rowell was charged with failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and driving under the influence fo alcohol with a breath alcohol concentration over .08. Rowell was taken to the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond and was released.
CITY
Watseka
June 5
Police located a suspicious person in the parking lot in the 1000 block of East Walnut at 10:30 p.m.
Police conducted bar compliance checks from 12:05-12:20 a.m.
June 6
Police responded to an unwanted person in the 600 block of East Lincoln at 1:27 p.m.
Police responded to a domestic dispute in the 300 block of East Elm at 2:30 p.m.
Police assisted a disabled motorist in the 800 block of East Walnut at 10:44 a.m.
Police responded to an animal complaint in the 9800 block of North Virginia at 2:01 p.m. Police arrested Roscoe Durflinger, 31, Gilman, in the 1700 block of East Walnut at 4:16 p.m. after an officers recognized him and knew him to have an outstanding Kankakee County warrant charging him with failure to appear on a driving while suspended charge. He was taken to the county jail.
Police responded to a vehicle complaint in the 500 block of North Chicago at 8:13 p.m.
June 7
Police responded to a business alarm in the 700 block of West Walnut at 12:48 a.m.
Police responded to an intoxicated person in the 200 block of Fairman Avenue at 12:57 a.m.
Police responded to a loud music complaint in the 300 block of West Park at 1:!0 a.m.
Police responded again to the loud music complaint n the 300 block of West Park Avenue at 2:11 a.m.
Police responded to a business alarm in the 200 block of Ernest Grove Parkway at 7:09 a.m.
Police responded to a vehicle complaint in the area of Second and Walnut at 7:39 a.m.
Police responded to a theft in the 1000 block of East Walnut at 3:15 p.m.
Police responded to a harassment complaint in the 1000 block of West Smith Street at 4:12 p.m.
Police responded to a domestic dispute in the 500 block of North Fifth Street at 6:23 p.m.
Police responded to a civil matter in the 1000 block of West Smith Street at 8:40 p.m.