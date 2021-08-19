CITY
Watseka
Aug. 18
Police responded to a call about a suicidal person in the 800 block of East Walnut t 6:47 a.m.
Police located an abandoned vehicle in the 400 block of East Oak at 12:14 p.m.
Police responded to a calla bout a missing juvenile in the 500 block of Porter Avenue at 1:52 p.m. The juvenile was located.
Police responded to a call about possible fraud in the 600 block of Lincoln Avenue at 3:53 p.m.
Police responded to a call about a domestic dispute in the 500 block of North second at 4:15 p.m.
Police conducted a welfare check in the 100 block of West Sheridan at 6:12 p.m. Police responded to a business alarm in the 100 block of East Mulberry at 8:06 p.m.
Police responded to a dispute in the 700 block of West Walnut at 9:28 p.m.