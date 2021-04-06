IROQUOIS COUNTY, ILLINOIS
CITY
Watseka
April 4
Police assisted a disabled motorist in the 200 block of East Fairman Avenue at 10:53 p.m.
Police responded to a call about trespassers in the 100 block of East North Street at 11:21 p.m.
Police responded to a call about a domestic dispute in the 400 block of North Sixth Street at 11:46 p.m.
April 5
Police responded to a call about a domestic dispute the 500 block of East Walnut at 3:13 a.m.
Police responded to a call at the west bridge on U.S. 24 for a traffic accident at 6:29 a.m. On arrival officers found that the driver of a semi truck had lost a motor that had been strapped to a flatbed trailer blocking traffic. Traffic was down to one lane for around an hour while the motor was removed.
Police responded to a calla bout a theft in the 600 block of East Grant at 7:22 a.m.
Police responded to a call about harassment by telephone in the 400 block of East Walnut at 8;37 a.m.
Police responded to a calla bout a theft the 200 block of South Eighth at 9:09 a.m.
Police conducted a civil standby in the 100 block of East North Street at 1:03 p.m.
Police responded to the west junction at 2:01 p.m. for a traffic accident. According to police reports, a 2004 Mitsubishi operated by Dolly Murray, Woodland, was eastbound on Walnut when she did not realize that a 2015 white tractor trailer operated by Eric Ogle, Frankfort, Indiana, had sopped in traffic. Murray was unable to stop in time and struck the Ogle vehicle. No citations or injuries were reported and damage was estimated at more than $1,500.
Police responded to an activated bank alarm in the 200 block of South Fourth Street at 3:06 p.m.
Police responded to a call about a theft from a vehicle in the 1700 block of East Walnut Street at 3:14 p.m.
Police responded to an activated burglar alarm in the 300 block of Old U.S. 24 at 4:45 p.m.
Police responded to the area of Elm and Veterans Parkway in reference to a reckless driver at 6:57 p.m.