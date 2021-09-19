CITY
Watseka
Sept. 15
Police responded to a call for a possible intoxicated person in the 100 block of West Walnut at 5:04 a.m.
Police responded to a call about a domestic disturbance in the 1700 block of East Walnut at 7:10 a.m.
Police responded to a call about an animal at large in the 500 block of East Porter at 7:24 a.m.
Police responded to a traffic accident at Second and Walnut at 8:24 a.m. No injuries were reported and no citations were issued.
Police responded to a businesses alarm in the 1200 block of East Walnut at 9:19 a.m.
Police responded to a 91-1-1 misdial in the 1400 block of East Walnut at 11:32 a.m.
Police responded to a call about a disabled vehicle in the 700 block of West Walnut at 12:08 p.m. The driver was issued a citation for illegal squealing of tires.
Police responded to a call regarding a civil dispute in the 300 block of East Hickory at 1:18 p.m.
Police responded to a call regarding a theft in the 100 block of North Sixth at 4:10 p.m.
Police responded to a call regarding a juvenile problem in the 100 block of West oak at 6:05 p.m.
Police responded to a call about a fight in progress at East Oak and North Fourth at 7;57 p.m.
Police responded to a call about a suspicious person in the 700 block of West Walnut at 9:30 p.m.
Police responded to a call about a battery at South Second and West Mulberry at 10:04 p.m.
Police responded to a calla bout a disturbance in the 100 block of East Ash at 10:05 p.m.
Police advised that Union Pacific be contacted regarding a male and female “hitchhiking” in a box car at 10:25 p.m.
Sept. 16
Police were called to the 600 block of West Washington to assist Riverside EMS at 7:32 p.m.
Police were called to the 200 block of South Fifth for a welfare check at 2:01 p.m.
Police responded o a vehicle complaint call in the 100 block of West Jackson Avenue at 4:47 p.m.
Police responded to a calla bout a vehicle complaint at North Fourth and East Hickory at 5:04 p.m.
Police were called to the 500 block of North Fourth regarding a civil disturbance at 9:17 p.m.
Police responded to a call regarding a disturbance in the 300 block of West Walnut at 10:50 p.m.
Sept. 17
Police responded to a call regarding a domestic battery in the 300 block of West Walnut at 10:26 a.m.
Police were called to the 300 block of West Park Avenue regarding a civil dispute at 1:03 p.m.
Police responded to a two-vehicle accident at South Second and Walnut at 2:05 p.m. No injuries were reported and no citations were issued.
Police were called to East Elm at North Veterans Parkway for a reckless driver at 10:38 p.m.
Sept. 18
Police conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle at North Brianna at East Elm at 10:10 a.m. The driver was issued a verbal warning for speed.
Police conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle at South Fourth and East Locust at 12:38 p.m. The driver was issued a verbal warning for improper use of signal.
Police conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle at North Sixth and Elm at 12:5 p.m. The driver was issued a state citation for speed.
Police were called to the 100 block of South Belmont Avenue for a juvenile problem at 8:24 p.m.
Police conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle at Third and East Washington at 8:44 p.m. The driver was issued a verbal warning for unlawful operation of equipment.