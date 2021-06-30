CITY
Watseka
June 28
Police conducted a traffic stop in the area of 8th and Cherry at 7:52 p.m. Arrested during the stop was Kyle Warner, 29, Crescent City, for driving on a suspended license, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug equipment. He was taken to the county jail. Police responded criminal damage to a vehicle in the 100 block of East Ash at 10:22 p.m.
Police responded to a call about an unwanted person in the 500 block of North Second at 11:23 p.m.
Police responded to a call about a domestic dispute in the 400 block of South Sixth Street at 11:44 p.m.
Police responded to a call about trespassers in the 100 block of North Jefferson at 11:51 p.m.
June 29
Police responded to a theft of a mini bike in the 500 block of East Elm at 10:59 a.m.
Police responded to a property damage accident in the 400 block of East Cherry Street at 12:44 p.m. According to police reports, a 2015 Nissan operated by Claire Curry, Watseka, was backing from a private drive when she struck a parked 2011 Volkswagen owned by Joseph Jaskula, also from Watseka. Damage was estimated at more than $1,500 and no citations or injuries were reported.
Police responded to a call from a person who had located a syringe in the 100 block of West Oak at 12:53 p.m.
Police responded to a call about a person who was receiving threats in the 200 block of North Fifth Street at 4:03 p.m.
Police responded to a call about a suspicious person in the 200 block of East Walnut at 2:40 p.m.
Police conducted a traffic stop in the area of Second and Sheridan at 2:57 p.m. A verbal warning for disobeying a stop sign was given.
Police responded to a call about a person who had been threatened in the 700 block of West Walnut at 3:56 p.m.
Police responded to a call about criminal damage to a vehicle in the 200 block of East Fairman at 4:26 p.m.
Police responded to a call about fraud in the area of Fourth and Hickory at 5:17 p.m.
Police responded to a call about harassment in the 1000 block of North Jefferson at 6:48 p.m.
Police responded to a disturbance in the 1100 block of East Walnut at 9:01 p.m.
Police conducted a traffic stop in the area of Fourth and Walnut at 9:03 p.m. A verbal warning for improper passing was given.