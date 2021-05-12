IROQUOIS COUNTY, ILLINOIS
Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police investigated a single-vehicle accident May 10 on County Road 1500 E approximately one-quarter of a mile north of County Road 2900 N. According to police reports, a vehicle driven by Todd L. Domagalla, 43, Clifton, was traveling south on 1500 East. He attempted to use a field entrance to turn around and entered the west drainage ditch. The vehicle overturned and came to rest on its roof with airbag deployment. There was more than $1,500 in damage to the vehicle. No citations were issued and no injuries were reported.