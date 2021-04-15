IROQUOIS COUNTY, ILLINOIS
CITY
Watseka
April 14
Police responded to a call about a suspicious vehicle in the 200 block of East Fairman Avenue at 1:07 a.m.
Police conducted a welfare check in the 100 block of East Ash at 9:32 a.m.
Police responded to a call about concerns of someone’s mental state in the 400 block of East Oak Street at 1:14 p.m.
Police investigated a suspicious vehicle in the 400 block of East Walnut at 3:38 p.m.
Police conducted a traffic stop on Belmont near 2125 E Road at 4 p.m. after an officer ran the plate on the vehicle and the registered owner was found to have a suspended driver’s license. During the stop the K9 Unit deployed its dog around the vehicle and it indicated the presence of narcotics inside. Police conducted a search and located a clear bag with white powder suspected to be methamphetamine and glad pipe with suspected methamphetamine residue. Arrested was Louis Surprenant 65, Watseka, for possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug equipment and driving on a suspended license. He was taken to the county jail where $210 USC was seized from him as well.