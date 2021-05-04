IROQUOIS COUNTY, ILLINOIS
May 3
Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Ricardo E. Acevedo, 27, Chatsworth, April 29. According to police reports, Acevedo was wanted on an outstanding Iroquois County warrant charging him with unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle. He was taken to the Iroquois County Jail in lieu of bond.
Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Guillermo H. Vazquez, 19, Watseka, April 29. According to police reports, Vazquez was wanted on an outstanding Iroquois County warrant charging him with failure to appear for driving under the influence. He was taken to the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond and was released.
Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Tristan Zoller, 23, Loda, April 29. According to police reports, Zoller was wanted on an outstanding Iroquois County warrant charging him with failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance. He was taken to the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond and was released.
Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Bradley David, 34, Rossville, May 2. According to police reports, David was charged with domestic battery. He was taken to the Iroquois County Jail where he remains in lieu of bond.
Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Lawrence Lalumendier, 66, Clifton, May 2. According to police reports, Lalumendier was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol. He was taken to the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond and was released.