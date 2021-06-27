COUNTY
On June 23 Samuel AJ Tutwiler, 21, Marcum, turned himself in at the Iroquois County Jail on an Iroquois County warrant for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. Tutwiler posted the required bond and was released.
Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Heather N. Sutherlin, 42, Westville, June 24. According to police reports, Sutherlin was wanted on an Iroquois County warrant for failure to appear on a driving while license suspended charge. Sutherlin was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where she posted the required bond.
TOWN
Milford
On June 21 Stephanie A. Hillard, 31, Milford, was arrested by Milford Police. According to police reports, Hillard was wanted on an Iroquois County warrant for failure to appear on a driving while license suspended charge. Hillard was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where she posted the required bond.
Sheldon
On June 22 Sheldon Police arrested Eric J. Laube, 26, Morocco, Indiana. According to police reports, Laube was charged with driving while license suspended and possession of methamphetamines under 5 grams. Laube was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond.
CITY
Watseka
June 24-25
Officers were called to a verbal domestic at a residence in the 100 block of South Eighth at 10:45 p.m. Officers spoke with both parties and advised them of their options.
Officers were called to a fight in progress in the 100 block of West Oak at 11:03 p.m. When officers arrived they discovered its as just two family members arguing and nothing was physical.
Officers were called to a residence in the 200 block of North Tenth at 11:30 p.m. The caller wanted to show officers some messages on their phone. Officers advised them of their options.
Officers were called to the 400 block of West Walnut at 2:45 a.m. for reports of a man in a dumpster. Officers arrived and found a homeless man sleeping.
Officers were called to a residence in the 800 block of East Locust at 8;20 a.m. The caller wanted to speak to an officers about a voicemail they received that had them worried.
Officers were called to the 300 block of West Victory at 11:25 a.m. about a used hypodermic needle the caller had found.
Officers were called to a business in the 200 block of East Walnut at 11:30 a.m. The caller wanted to talk to an officers about a civil issue.
Officers were called to the 300 block of West Park at 12:40 p.m. for a male lying near a home that was not his residence.
Officers were called to the area of North Fourth and East Oak at 12:40 p.m. for public complaint.
Officers were called to an abandoned house in the 100 block of North Hubbard Court at 12:42 p.m. for reports of a open door and broken window.
Offices were called for a fire at a residential structure in there 300 bloc of East Cherry.
Officers were called to the 200 block of East Ash at 2:10 p.m. for a stolen phone. Before officers arrived the caller found the phone.
Officers were called to the 400 block of North Third at 4:51 p.m. The caller saw a four-wheeler driving down the road. Officers responded and talked to the person.
Officers conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle near Fifth and East Walnut at 7:55 p.m.
Officers were called to the 400 block of West Park at 8:30 p.m. for a suspicious man walking into abandoned houses. Officers were unable to locate the man.
June 26
Officer were notified of a downed tree blocking the road and lying on power lines in the 600 block of Wet Park Avenue at 7:16 a.m.
Officers were called to the 600 block of South Fifth in reference to a missing person at 9:40 a.m.
Officers arrested Ryan Peters in the 800 block of Wet Lafayette for domestic battery at 12:57 p.m.
Officers were called to the 400 block of North Veterans Parkway to asset Riverside EMS at 1:10 p.m.
Officers were called to the 500 block of South Tenth to assist with a civil issue at 4:07 p.m.
Officers were called to the 600 block of East Cherry Street to conduct a welfare check of a resident at 6:06 p.m.