IROQUOIS COUNTY, ILLINOIS
CITY
Watseka
May 20
Officers were called to the area of North Fifth and East Hickory at 6 a.m. for a male that was rolling in the grass and yelling at cars as they drove by. Officers found a male who was waiting for a ride from a friend at his apartment.
Officers were called to the 400 block of North Fifth at 10:55 a.m. for caller who said they wanted to talk to police about an unknown reason.
Officers assisted Illinois State Police on a traffic stop in the 1000 block of East Walnut at 11:20 a.m.
Officers were called to a residence in the 400 block of North Fourth at 4:05 p.m. The caller said they found a hypodermic needle and wanted it picked up.
Officers were called to the 200 block of West Mulberry at 8:10 p.m. for reports of loud music coming from a car.
Officers were called to a business in the 1700 block of East Walnut Street at 8:30 p.m. for what appeared to be a traffic accident.
Officers conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle in the 700 block of West Walnut Street at 9:40 p.m. The driver was given a warning for driving with no headlights on.