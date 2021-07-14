CITY
Watseka
July 12
Police responded to a call about illegal fireworks in the 200 block of East Ash at 1:20 a.m.
Police responded to a call about a suspicious person in the 400 block of East Walnut at 1:31 a.m.
Police responded to a call about a domestic dispute in the 800 block of East Walnut at 4:26 a.m.
Police responded to a call about suspicious people in the 200 block of South Fourth at 11:33 a.m.
Police conducted a welfare check in the 100 block of North Madison at 12:20 p.m.
Police responded to a call about a juvenile problem in the 500 block of East Oak at 12:22 p.m.
Police responded to a public complaint in the 200 block of Brianna Driver at 1:22 p.m.
Police responded to a call about suspicious people in the 800 block of East Walnut at 5:38 p.m.
Police responded to a call about a suspicious vehicle in the 200 block of South Fourth Street at 8:57 p.m.
Police located trespassers in the 1200 block of North Jefferson at 11:55 p.m.
July 13
Police responded to a call about a suspicious person in the area of Fleming and Yount at 2:09 a.m.
Police responded to a fraud complaint in the 100 block of West Walnut at 3:45 p.m.
Police conducted a traffic stop in the area of Sixth and Ash at 4:41 p.m. A verbal warning for speeding was given.
Police responded to a civil dispute in the 500 block of South Third Street at 4:42 p.m.
Police responded to a harassment complaint in the 400 block of North Second Street at 4:56 p.m.
Police responded to a call about a fight in progress in the 400 block of East Walnut at 5:22 p.m. The parties were separated on arrival.