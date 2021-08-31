COUNTY
Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Pamela Lowe, 35, Watseka, Aug. 30. According to police reports, Lowe was wanted on an Iroquois County warrant for failure to appear on a possession of methamphetamines under 5 grams charge. Lowe was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where she posted the required bond and was released.
CITY
Watseka
Aug. 28
Police responded to a domestic dispute in the 100 block of Fleming at 10:10 p.m.
Police responded to a calla bout harassment by telephone in the 100 block of West Oak Street at 10:52 p.m.
Police responded to a calla bout an overdose in the 400 block of South Fourth Street at 11:28 p.m.
Police responded to a domestic dispute call in the 300 block fo West Victory at 11:23 p.m.
Aug. 29
Police assisted Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police with a trespasser on rail road property in the area of 1630 North Road at 12:04 a.m.
Police responded to a call about a suspicious person in the 100 block of South Fourth Street at 12:21 a.m.
Police responded to a domestic depute in the 300 block of East Walnut at 12:33 a.m.
Police responded to a loud music complaint in the 500 block of East Oak Street at 1:45 a.m.
Police responded to a business alarm in the 200 block of Ernest Grove Parkway at 11:54 a.m. Police responded to a calla bout a theft in the 800 block of West Lafayette at 12:36 p.m.
Police responded to a suspicious vehicle call in the 100 block of 1:23 p.m.
Police assisted Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police with a business alarm call in the 1800 block of East County Highway 24 at 1:42 p.m.
Police responded to a vehicle complaint in the 200 block of South Yount Avenue at 5:46 p.m.
Police assisted Vermilion County Sheriff’s Police with a missing person call in the 700 block of East Walnut at 6:21 p.m.
Police responded to a fight in progress in the 600 block of East Grant at 6:55 p.m.
Aug. 30
Police responded to a call about an overdose in the 1000 block of East Walnut at 12:18 a.m.
Police located a person missing from Vermilion County in the 700 block of West Walnut at 8:37 a.m.
Police responded to a call about an unwanted person in the 900 block of South Western Avenue at 2:27 p.m.
Police responded to a call about illegal burning in the 600 block of East Elm Street at 7:25 p.m.
Police responded to a fight in progress in the 400 block of West Walnut at 8:49 p.m.