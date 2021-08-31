Listen to this article

COUNTY

Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Pamela Lowe, 35, Watseka, Aug. 30. According to police reports, Lowe was wanted on an Iroquois County warrant for failure to appear on a possession of methamphetamines under 5 grams charge. Lowe was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where she posted the required bond and was released.

CITY

Watseka

Aug. 28

Police responded to a domestic dispute in the 100 block of Fleming at 10:10 p.m.

Police responded to a calla bout harassment by telephone in the 100 block of West Oak Street at 10:52 p.m.

Police responded to a calla bout an overdose in the 400 block of South Fourth Street at 11:28 p.m.

Police responded to a domestic dispute call in the 300 block fo West Victory at 11:23 p.m.

Aug. 29

Police assisted Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police with a trespasser on rail road property in the area of 1630 North Road at 12:04 a.m.

Police responded to a call about a suspicious person in the 100 block of South Fourth Street at 12:21 a.m.

Police responded to a domestic depute in the 300 block of East Walnut at 12:33 a.m.

Police responded to a loud music complaint in the 500 block of East Oak Street at 1:45 a.m.

Police responded to a business alarm in the 200 block of Ernest Grove Parkway at 11:54 a.m. Police responded to a calla bout a theft in the 800 block of West Lafayette at 12:36 p.m.

Police responded to a suspicious vehicle call in the 100 block of 1:23 p.m.

Police assisted Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police with a business alarm call in the 1800 block of East County Highway 24 at 1:42 p.m.

Police responded to a vehicle complaint in the 200 block of South Yount Avenue at 5:46 p.m.

Police assisted Vermilion County Sheriff’s Police with a missing person call in the 700 block of East Walnut at 6:21 p.m.

Police responded to a fight in progress in the 600 block of East Grant at 6:55 p.m.

Aug. 30

Police responded to a call about an overdose in the 1000 block of East Walnut at 12:18 a.m.

Police located a person missing from Vermilion County in the 700 block of West Walnut at 8:37 a.m.

Police responded to a call about an unwanted person in the 900 block of South Western Avenue at 2:27 p.m.

Police responded to a call about illegal burning in the 600 block of East Elm Street at 7:25 p.m.

Police responded to a fight in progress in the 400 block of West Walnut at 8:49 p.m.

Trending Food Videos