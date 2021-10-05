CITY
Watseka
Oct. 4
Police responded to a call about harassment in the 400 block of North Market at 1:14 p.m.
Police responded to an animal complaint in the 500 block of North Second Street at 2:20 p.m.
Police responded to a call about a domestic dispute in the area of Third and Locust at 4:42 p.m.
Police responded to a vehicle complaint in the 1700 block of East Walnut at 5:30 p.m.
Police conducted a welfare check in the 300 block of East Locust at 6:03 p.m. Police conducted a traffic stop on Jefferson her the north bridge at 6:18 p.m. A verbal warning for speeding was given.
Police responded to a call about dogs running at large in the 500 block of North Second at 6:37 p.m.
COUNTY
Arrests
On Oct. 5 Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Ashley N. Johnson, 35, of Danville. According to police reports, Johnson was wanted on an Iroquois County warrant for failure to appear on a burglary charge. Johnson was transported to the Iroquois County Jail in lieu of bond.
Accidents
On Oct. 3 Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police investigated a two-vehicle accident on U.S. 24 at the Interstate 57 exit ramp. According toileting police reports, a vehicle driven by John J. Sawyer, 73, Jonesboro, Arkansas, was exiting the I-57 ramp on to U.S. 24. A vehicle driven by Dale W. Schunke, 63, of Gilman, was eastbound on U.S. 24. Sawyer failed to yield right of way to Schunke causing the front of both vehicles to collide near the median just east of the I-57 on-ramp. Both vehicles sustained more than $1,500 in damage. No injuries were reported and no citations were issued.