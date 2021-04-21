IROQUOIS COUNTY, ILLINOIS
COUNTY
April 21
Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Allen C. Taylor, 28, Hoopeston, April 18. According to police reports, Taylor was wanted on an active out of county warrant. Taylor was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond.
Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police investigated a two-vehicle accident April 20 at the intersection of Thomas Street and Third Street in Martinton. According to police reports, a vehicle driven by Jacob R. Castongue, 22, Martinton, was northbound on Third Street. A vehicle driven by Philip J. Eilers, 18, Brook, Indiana, was westbound on Thomas Street. Castongue proceeded through the stop intersection and failed to yield right of way to Eilers, striking his vehicle on the driver’s side. Castongue’s vehicle then proceeded to slightly strike a utility pole. Both vehicles sustained more than $1,500 in damage. Minor injuries were reported by several vehicle occupants and both vehicles were driven from the scene. No citations were issued. Martinton Fire Department and Riverside EMS also assisted with the scene.
TOWN
Sheldon
Sheldon Police arrested Elijah E. Helsel, 21, Fowler, Indiana, April 18. According to police reports, Helsel was arrested for driving while license suspended. He was taken to the Iroquois County Jail where he posted bond and was released.
Milford
Milford Police arrested Antonietta R. Spina, 52, Milford, April 20. According to police reports, Spina was wanted on an Iroquois County warrant for domestic battery. Spina was transported to the Iroquois County Jail in lieu of bond.
CITY
Watseka
April 20
Police responded to a domestic dispute inside a business in the 1000 block of East Walnut at 12:25 a.m.
Police responded to a depute in the 400 block of North Veterans Parkway at 8:29 a.m.
Police responded to a harassment complaint in the 800 block of East Walnut at 10:19 a.m.
Police responded to a civil matter in the 500 block of West North Street at 11:16 a.m.
Police responded to a theft in the 300 block of West Victory at 3:27 p.m.
Police responded to an animal complaint in the 400 block of East Walnut at 4:47 p.m.