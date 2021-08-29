COUNTY
Arrests
On Aug. 26, Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Jake E. Baumgartner, 29, of Milford. According to police reports, Baumgartner was wanted on an outstanding out of county warrant. Baumgartner was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond and was released.
Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police on Aug. 27 arrested Erica M. Cantu, 38, of Remington, Indiana. According to police reports, Cantu was wanted on an outstanding Iroquois County warrant charging her with possession of a stolen motor vehicle. Shew as transported to the Iroquois County Jail where she posted the required bond and was released.
Accidents
ON Aug. 27 Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police investigated a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of U.S. 24 and U.S. 52 in Sheldon. According top lice reports, a vehicle driven by Douglas L. Gassman, 41, of Streator, was proceeding northbound through the intersection. Gassman failed to notice a westbound vehicle driven by Trace M. Nimes, 23, of Onarga. Gassman was struck by Himes on the passenger side causing more than $1,500 in damage. Gassman was a ticketed for failure to yield at an intersection. No injuries were reported.
TOWN
Milford
Milford Police on Aug. 27 arrested Mindi Parsons, 31, of Donovan. According to police reports, Parsons was wanted on an outstanding Iroquois County warrant for failure to appear for possession of methamphetamine. She was transported to the Iroquois County Jail in lieu of bond.
CITY
Watseka
Aug. 26
Police responded to a business in the 17800 block of West Walnut to asset a stranded motorist at 10:44 p.m.
Police responded to the 600 block of East Grant in reference to a civil dispute at 11:11 p.m.
Aug. 27
Police responded to the 600 block of East Oak in reference to a civil dispute at 1:53 a.m.
Police conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle at East Elm and Veterans Parkway at 8:02 a.m. Police responded to a two-vehicle accident in the 800 block of West Lafayette at 9:07 a.m. No injuries were reported and no EMS was needed.
Police responded to a call about illegal burning at North Seventh and East Oak at 9:10 a.m.
Police responded to a call about a missing juvenile in the 400 block of North Fourth at 11:53 a.m. The juvenile was found a short time later.
Police responded to a call about a domestic disturbance in the 400 block of North Fifth at 10:40 p.m.
Aug. 28
Police responded to a hit and run traffic accident in the 500 block of North Second at 7:01 a.m. The incident is currently under investigation.
Police responded to an animal complaint at East North and North Second at 7 p.m. A gate in a back yard was left open. The owner was notified.