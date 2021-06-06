CITY
Watseka
June 4-5
Officers were called to a residence in the 500 block of East Mulberry at 10:30 p.m. for reports of someone with flashlights being inside a vacant house. Officers arrived and found the homeowners’ grandchildren there collecting some belongings for her.
Officers conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle near Eats Walnut and North Fourth at 12:40 p.m. Officers issued a warning for equipment.
Officers were called to a businesses in the 400 block of West Walnut t 3:20 a.m. for an intoxicated person. When officers arrived the person had already left.
Officers were called to a residence in the 200 block of North Second at 1:55 a.m. for a woman hiding under her windows. Officers responded and found no signs of anyone.
Officers conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle near Hubbard Court and West Walnut at 7 a.m. The driver was given a ticket for speeding.
Officers responded to a call at a residence in the 800 block of West Franklin at 11:10 a.m. for a city ordinance violation. The homeowner was cited for failure to maintain private property. Officers conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle near Brianna and East Elm at 11:15 a.m. The driver was given a warning for speed.
Officers were called to the 200 block of West Park Avenue at 11:55 a.m. The caller stated there was a man walking around asking about a little girl. Officers arrived and were looking int he area for the man.
Officers conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle near North Seventh and East Oak at 12:26 p.m. The driver as cited for multiple violations for speed and failure to yield for a traffic control device.
Officers arrested Tolu Frank, age and town unreported, at 2:15 p.m. at Forrest Park. Police had been called to the park for reports of a man causing problems at a ball game. He was taken to the Iroquois County Jail for disorderly conduct.
Officers were called to a parking lot in the 1100 block of East Walnut at 2:50 p.m. for reports of a child left in a vehicle.
Officers were called to a residence in the 500 block of North Kay at 10 p.m. for reports of a break-in. The home is vacant and the caretaker say they scared someone off when they arrived to the property to feed some cats. They noted the home had been tampered with when they went inside. It is believed the people are entering through a broken window.
Officers issued a city citation to a resign in the 800 block of North Chicago for not removing furniture from their yard.