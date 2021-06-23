CITY
Watseka
June 22
‘Police responded to a call about missing juvenile in the 100 block of West Oak At 1:09 a.m. The juvenile returned later that morning.
Police responded to a call about a suspicious vehicle in the 300 block of South Yount Avenue at 9:46 a.m.
Police responded to a call about a suicidal person in the 20 block of North Fourth Street at 3:07 p.m.
Police responded to a call about criminal damage to property in the 500 block of Clarence Avenue at 4:33 p.m.
Police responded to a call about a reckless driver in the 100 block of West Walnut at 7:37 p.m.
Police responded to a business alarm in the 200 block of East Cherry at 8:05 p.m.
Police responded to an animal complaint in the 800 block of East Walnut at 8:16 p.m.