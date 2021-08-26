CITY
Watseka
Aug. 25
Police responded to a call about an unwanted person in the 300 block of North Sixth Street at 12:40 a.m.
Police responded to a business alarm in the 1400 block of East Walnut at 7:56 a.m.
Police responded to call about a juvenile problem in the 100 block of South Belmont at 11:59 a.m.
Police responded to a calla bout a suspicious person in the 1400 block of West Lafayette at 12:04 p.m.
Police responded to a calla bout a missing person in the 100 block of Wet Mulberry at 5:42 p.m. That person was located a short time later.
Police responded to a call about a theft in the 500 block of East Oak at 6:25 p.m.
Police responded to a civil matter in the 600 block of East Grant at 6:51 p.m.
Police responded to a juvenile problem in the 100 block of East Ash at 6:54 p.m.