IROQUOIS COUNTY, ILLINOIS
CITY
Watseka
April 6
Police responded to the area of Eighth and Oak at 6:17 a.m. where a person had located a discarded hypodermic needle.
Police responded to the 500 block of South Tenth Street in reference to a drug overdose at 10:31 a.m.
Police responded to the area of Brown and Mulberry at 11:53 a.m. for a child custody dispute.
Police responded to the 200 block of East Fairman for a missing person call at 12:42 p.m.
Police responded to an activated bank alarm in the 200 block of South Fourth Street at 1:33 p.m.
Police conducted a traffic stop at North and Virginia at 4:31 p.m. A verbal warning for improper license was given.
Police responded to the 300 block of North Fourth Street in reference to criminal damage to a vehicle at 5:10 p.m.
Police responded to a disturbance in the 200 block of South Eighth Street at 6:23 p.m. Arrested was Tyler Baker, 20, Watseka, for driving while license revoked. He was transported to the county jail.
Police responded to an animal complaint in the 300 block of North Eighth at 6:55 p.m.
Police located a person dancing on top of his vehicle in the 100 block of West Walnut at 8:”43 p.m. The person was told to get off the vehicle.