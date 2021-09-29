The Hoopeston Police Commission has hired Thomas E. Kirby of Ridgefarm IL. as a full-time probationary police officer.
Officer Kirby is certified and will begin his tour of duty with the Hoopeston Police Department on Oct. 11.
The Hoopeston Police Commission has hired Thomas E. Kirby of Ridgefarm IL. as a full-time probationary police officer.
Officer Kirby is certified and will begin his tour of duty with the Hoopeston Police Department on Oct. 11.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription