CITY
Watseka
March 2
Officers responded to a traffic accident near East Walnut and North Seventh at 7:22 a.m. A vehicle driven by Jennifer Williamson of Watseka rear-ended Diana Causley. Causley was stopped waiting on a school bus. No injuries were reported.
Officers responded to the 500 block of North Second at 8:55 a.m. for reports of someone walking around their back yard. The homeowner had it recorded on their security system. Officers arrived and spoke with the suspect and requested an ambulance.
Officers responded to a single-car accident in the 1700 block of East Walnut at 10:13 a.m. A car driven by Mary Lens of Watseka backed into a pole. No injuries were reported.
Officers responded to a welfare check for a resident in the 800 block of Hanson Drive.
Officers responded to a call about a person laying in the park near the 200 block of North Brianna Drive at 2:20 p.m. Officers provided a ride home to the subject.
Officers resounded to a call about a loose dog near North Eight and East Ash at 2:25 p.m. Officers were able to find the owners.
Officers responded to a business in the 1700 block of East Walnut at 3:30 p.m. after a call about someone running out of the store after not paying for items. They got into a vehicle and headed south on Route 1. Police later spotted the vehicle coming back into town. Rachel Hunt, 27, Sullivan, Indiana, was taken into custody for retail theft and driving whiles suspended.
Officers responded to a business in the 1700 block of East Walnut at 4:50 p.m. for a customer arguing with a cashier. The customer had left before police arrived.
Officers were called to a residence in the 500 block of East Walnut at 5 p.m. for a city code violation.
March 3
Officers conducted a traffic stop in the 800 block of East Walnut at 7:50 a.m. for improper lane usage.
Officers responded to a domestic argument in the 500 block of South Second at 8:30 a.m. Officers were able to separate the parties.
Officers responded to an accident near East Walnut and North Brianna Drive at 11 a.m. Michael Cunningham of Bismarck, Illinois, was traveling south on Brianna Drive when he struck Robert Hartman of Watseka. Cunningham was issued a citation and Hartman was transported to Riverside for his injuries.
Officers responded to a call of harassment at a residence in the 400 block of North Fifth at 12:45 p.m. Officers spoke to the parties and gave them their options.
Officers responded to a call of illegal burning in the 700 block of East Elm at 3 p.m.
Officers arrested Shai Arseneau on an Iroquois County warrant in the 200 block of North Fourth.
Officers conducted a traffic stop near North Fourth and East Walnut.