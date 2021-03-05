CITY
Watseka
March 4
Police responded to the 100 block of East Oak at 2:59 a.m. in reference to a person using an air horn.
Police conducted a traffic stop in the 300 block of West Walnut at 3:19 a.m. Cited was Jesse Hurst, 24, Watseka, for operation of an uninsured vehicle. He posted bond and was released.
Police responded to the 400 block of East Cherry Street at 4:31 a.m. in reference to loud music.
Police conducted a traffic stop in the 400 block of West Walnut at 6:18 a.m. A verbal warning for speeding was given.
Police conducted a civilc standby in the 600 block of South Third at 9:58 a.m.
Police responded to the 900 block of South Fourth Street at 4:19 p.m. in reference to call about a person who had located a cell phone.
Police responded to a call about a suspicious person in the 800 block of South Second Street at 5:23 p.m.