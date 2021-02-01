COUNTY
Iroquois County, Illinois, Sheriff’s Police
Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police investigated a single-vehicle accident Jan. 26 at the intersection of County Road 2800 East and 2700 North. According to police reports, a vehicle driven by Tyrone Leftridge, 21, Bourbonnais, was traveling east on 2700 North when an animal entered the roadway. Leftridge maneuvered to avoid the animal, causing him to lose control of his vehicle on the ice covered roadway. Leftridge entered the ditch and struck a utility pole. No injuries were reported and no citations were issued.
Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police investigated a single-vehicle accident Jan. 25 at the intersection of County Road 1800 North and County Road 100 East. According to police reports, a vehicle driven by Antoinette Bassett, 55, Piper City, was traveling west on 1800 North Bassett lost control at the intersection and entered the west ditch. Bassett was transported to Iroquois Memorial Hospital for minor injuries. Bassett was also ticketed for operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Ethan Kropp, 27, Garner, Iowa, Jan. 27. According to police reports, Kropp was wanted on an outstanding Iroquois County warrant charging him with failure to appear for driving under the influence of alcohol. Kropp was aware of the warrant and turned himself in at the Iroquois County Jail, where he posted the required bond and was released.
CITY
Watseka, Illinois
Jan. 28
Police conducted a traffic stop at Elm and Brianna at 3:40 a.m. A verbal warning for improper display of registration was given.
Police responded to an open door on an unoccupied residence in the 600 block of North Market at 2:15 p.m.
Police conducted a traffic stop in the 400 block of East Walnut at 6:35 p.m. A verbal warning for speeding was given.
Police located a suspicious vehicle in the area of Park and Yount at 9:24 p.m.
Officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle at North Third and East Walnut at 11:57 p.m. Izabelle Daniels of Watseka was issued a ticket for speeding.
Jan. 29
Officers were called to a residence in the 500 block of East Walnut at 9:03 a.m. for a domestic battery. Officers provided a ride to one of the residents too Sheldon.
Officers were called to a residence in the 600 block of East Mulberry at 9:30 a.m. The resident reported their car stolen the night before. Officers were contacted by Kankakee Sheriff’s Department. The vehicle was involved in an accident after it ran from police in Kankakee.
Officers did a welfare check on a resident in the 500 block of North Second at 11:17 a.m.
Officers responded to a call of a female beating a male in the 300 block of West Walnut at 11:57 a.m. Officers write the female, Haley A. Strong, 28, Watseka, a city ordinance citation for disorderly conduct.
Officers responded to a business in the 1700 block of East Walnut at 2:)7 p.m. for a report of retail theft. Officers arrived and Daniel J. White, 37, was issued an IBOND for retail theft.
Officers were called to a residence in the 500 block of East Oak at 3:07 p.m. for reports of an aggressive dog off its leash.
Officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle at North Eighth and East Elm at 3:30 p.m. The driver was issued a warning for not stopping at a stop sign.
Officers were called to the 1000 block of West Smith at 8:44 p.m. A resident had been issued an order of protection and needed to remove some property from the residence.
Officers responded to an accident at the east junction at 8:30 p.m. According to police reports, Kenneth Temen of Watseka was traveling north when he struck another vehicle sitting at a red light at the intersection. That driver was Malachi Manning of Milford. He was transported to Iroquois Memorial Hospital for minor injuries. Temen said he had been up all day with little sleep. He was issued a ticket for failure to reduce speed o avoid an accident.
Jan. 30
Officers were called to a residence in the 500 block of East Ash at 12:05 a.m. The caller stated their sons broke into the home and beat up the father. When officers arrived they found the front for to the home kicked in and one of the residents beaten and in bed. The two sons were identified as Savione and Monta, Jr., Sanders of Kankakee. Also identified with them was a woman, Payton McKinney of Milford. The three had left the scene. Milford Police with the help of the Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police found the three at a residence in Milford. They were arrested and taken to the Iroquois County Jail. Monta and Savione were charged with home invasion and domestic battery. Payton was charged with home invasion.
Officers were called to a residence in the 200 block of North Fourth at 3:16 a.m. for reports of a domestic dispute. One male had left the residence and was walking to a family member’s house, while the female stayed home. According to police reports, both parties had conflicting stories and agreed to stay separated for the night.
Officers were called to a business in the 100 block of East Oak at 11:13 a.m. for reports of two people there. The people were asked to leave.
Officers were called to a residence in the 500 block of East Lincoln Avenue at 1:20 p.m. for a reported identity theft.
Officers were called to a residence in the 800 block of East Locust Street at 2 p.m. for reports of a fight in progress. When officers arrived the fight was over. One female was taken to Iroquois Memorial Hospital for minor injuries. The other was taken to a hotel were her family members. The case is under investigation.
Officers were called to a residence in the 500 block of East Ash, where a resident was receiving death threats over a prior incident from a third party. The incident is under investigation.
Officers did a welfare check at a residence in the 300 block of East Walnut Street. Officers found the individual to be fine.
Jan. 31
Police assisted motorists stuck at Third and Walnut at 1:22 a.m.
Police responded to a domestic dispute in the 500 block of North Second Street at 5:15 a.m.
Police responded to a vehicle complaint in the 400 block of East Walnut at 8:30 a.m.
Police responded to a call about a suspicious person in the 1500 block of East Walnut at 9:48 a.m.
Police responded to a domestic dispute in the 400 block of West Walnut at 11:10 a.m.
Police responded to a civil matter in the 800 block of East Locust at 11:53 a.m.
Police stood by for a property exchange in the 100 block of East North Street at 2:06 p.m. During the exchange, one of the people picking up property, Roger Thompson, 39, Chatsworth, was found to have an outstanding Iroquois County warrant charging him with violation of an order of protection. He was placed into custody and taken to the Iroquois County Jail.
Police assisted a motorist whose vehicle was stuck in the 1000 block of East Walnut at 5:53 p.m.