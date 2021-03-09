CITY
Watseka
March 6
Police conducted bar walk-throughs from 11:30 p.m. to midnight.
March 7
Police responded to a possible fight run progress in the 400 block of North Eighth Street at 12:33 a.m.
Police responded to an animal complaint in the area of Fifth and Walnut at 10:04 a.m.
Police assisted Riverside EMS in the 100 block of West Washington at 10:40 a.m.
Police responded to Walmart for a shoplifter who had been detained at 12:39 p.m. Arrested was Cameron Garrison, 19, Crescent City, for retail theft. He posted bond and was released.
Police responded to a call about a juvenile problem in the 500 block of North Chicago at 2:53 p.m.
Police found an open door on a vehicle in the 900 block of South Western Avenue at 10:27 p.m.
Police conducted a traffic stop at Walnut and Brianna at 11:02 p.m. A verbal warning for improper display of registration was given.
March 8
Police responded to the 100 block of East Oak in reference to someone blowing an air horn at 4:13 a.m.
Police responded to a theft in the 400 block of East Walnut at 2:39 p.m.
Police responded to a theft of a bicycle in the 400 block of South Second at 3:31 p.m.
Police responded to a public complaint in the 200 block of West Walnut at 4:08 p.m.
Police responded to a call about criminal damage to a vehicle in the 300 block of West Park Avenue at 7;12 p.m.
Police responded to a call about a suspicious person in the 400 block of West Walnut at 7:32 p.m.
Police responded to an open door at a business in the 100 block of North Third Street at 9:30 p.m.
Police responded to a call about a suspicious circumstance in the 500 block of East Oak at 9:30 p.m.