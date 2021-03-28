IROQUOIS COUNTY, ILLINOIS
On March 23, Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Mary Meszaros, 66, Thawville. According to police reports, Meszaros was charged with violating an order of protection after being served and resisting arrest. Meszaros was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where she posted the required bond and was released.
CITY
Watseka, Illinois
March 24-25
Officers conducted a traffic stop on South Belmont Avenue at Coney Avenue at 11 p.m. The driver was given a verbal warning for speed.
Officers were called to Casey’s General Store at 12:10 a.m. for a suicidal person. The person was taken by ambulance to the hospital.
Officers responded to a juvenile problem in the 500 block of South Second at 2:35 p.m. An ambulance was called for an evaluation.
Officers conducted a traffic stop in the 600 block of South Fifth at 3 p.m. Officers instructed the driver to get proper registration for the vehicle.
Officers conducted a traffic stop near East Walnut and North Fourth for a person driving with no headlights being on when needed.
Officers conducted a traffic stop near Legion Park at 8;20 p.m. The driver was given a verbal warning for speed.
March 25-26
Officers responded to the 1000 block of West Newell Street at 11:50 p.m. The caller stated someone was kicking at their back door and that they wanted them removed for the property. Police arrived and the person had left the scene.
Officers responded to a call for harassment via phone in the 100 block of West Herron Court at 2:22 p.m. Officers provided the caller with their options.
Officers responded to a call about a fight at a residence in the 200 block of North Eighth Street at 3:50 p.m. Officers arrived and found there had been an altercation between some males. No charges were pressed.
Officers arrested Theresa Hillard at 4:40 p.m. on an Iroquois County warrant.
Officers responded o an accident in the 100 block of North Third at 4 p.m.
Officers responded to a call of loud music in the 200 block of North Fourth at 8:30 p.m. Officers arrived and told the resident to turn it down.
March 26-27
Officers conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle in the 400 block of West Walnut at 12 a.m. The driver, Joshua Salder, was ticketed for no valid driver’s license and was given a city ordinance citation for possession of cannabis.
Officers responded to a call in the 800 block of East Walnut at 3:40 a.m. The caller stated someone was banging on the door with a gun. Officers arrived and found a car leaving the scene. Police conducted a traffic stop of the vehicle. Officers discovered a couple was having a fight and trying to get a room at the motel. They stated they never had a gun and they were just arguing.
Officers responded to a dispute at a residence in the 300 block of North Eighth at 3:50 p.m. The landlord wanted the police present so he could evict the residents. Officers informed both parties of their options.
Officers responded to a call in the 500 block of East Ash at 4:15 p.m. The caller state they saw someone riding a dirt bike up and down the street. No dirt bike was found.
Officers responded to a call in the 200 block of South Second at 4:56 p.m. The caller stated his son had marks on him from a relative. The police arrived and are now investigating.
Officers conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle near North Second and West Oak at 5:20 p.m. The vehicle had no license plate.
Officers were called to a residence in the 500 block of North Second at 5:30 p.m. The caller states his neighbor took some license plates off their vehicle. Officers arrived and spoke with the neighbor. The neighbor admitted to taking the license plates but would not turn them over to the officers. Katelyn Frye was arrested for theft under $300 and for possession of a controlled substance and was taken to the Iroquois County Jail.
Officers were called to a residence in the 700 block of Rosewood at 7:10 p.m. The caller stated a family member was out of control. Officers arrived and were able to calm everyone down.