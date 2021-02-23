CITY
WATSEKA
Watseka Police provided an escort for Knapp Funeral Home at 12:10 p.m. on Feb. 21.
Watseka Police responded to a call about loose cows near Clarence Ave. at 10:30 a.m. on Feb. 21.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a harassment call at a residence in the 800 block of E. Locust St. at 8:20 p.m. on Feb. 21.
Watseka Police responded to a report of a theft of a vehicle in the 800 block of E. Locust St. at 11:35 a.m. on Feb. 21.
Watseka Police responded to a report of theft in the 1000 block of W. Smith St. at 12:50 p.m. on Feb. 21
Watseka Police responded to a report an animal complaint in the 400 block of E. Mulberry St. at 5:44 p.m. on Feb. 21.
Watseka Police conducted a welfare check in the 600 block of Clarence Ave. at 8:46 p.m. on Feb. 21.
Watseka Police assisted a stranded motorist in the area of Third and Mulberry St. at 12:50 a.m. on Feb. 22.
Watseka Police conducted a traffic stop in the 1500 block of E. Walnut St. at 9:27 p.m. The stop was conducted due to a welfare check after reports of the driver being possibly suicidal.
Arrests:
Watseka Police arrested Tiffany Walker, 28, Watertown, Tenn. on Feb. 22. Walker was arrested after police conducted a traffic stop on Cherry St. near Fifth St. Walker was then charged with driving while license revoked and was transported to the Iroquois County Jail.
COUNTY
Katina M. Martell, 39, Villa Park, turned herself in to the Iroquois County Jail on Feb. 22. Martell was wanted on an Iroquois County warrant charging her with forgery. Martell posted the required bond and was released.
Jason R. Tooley, 35, Chicago, turned himself in to the Iroquois County Jail on Feb. 22. Tooley was wanted on an Iroquois County warrant charging him with domestic battery and criminal damage to property. Tooley posted the required bond and was released.
Arrests:
Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Antoniette Spina, 52, of Milford. According to police reports, Spina was charged with domestic battery after Sheriff’s Police were dispatched to the 100 block of N. Fritz Dr. For a disturbance. Spina was then placed into custody and transported to the Iroquois County Jail where she posted the required bond and was released.