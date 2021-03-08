COUNTY
IROQUOIS COUNTY, ILLINOIS
Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Vincent Perez, 28, Gilman, March 2. According to police reports, Perez was charged with domestic battery. Perez was transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond and was released.
Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Tyson H. Gass, 43, Sheldon, March 5. According to police reports, Gass was charged with aggravated fleeing and eluding a peace officer and speeding. Additionally, Gass was wanted on an outstanding Iroquois County warrant charging him with failure to appear for driving while his license is suspended as well as a Newton County, Indiana, warrant charging him with failure to appear for dangerous drugs. Gass was taken into custody and transported to the Iroquois County Jail in lieu of bond.
Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Brandon S. Bennett, 41, Onarga, March 5. According to police reports, Bennett was wanted on an outstanding Iroquois County warrant charging him with failure to appear for driving under the influence of alcohol. Bennett was taken into custody and transported to the Iroquois County Jail where he posted the required bond and was relied.
Iroquois County Sheriff’s Police arrested Harold E. Alliss, 36, St. Anne, March 5. According to police reports, Alliss was charged with driving while his license is suspended, improper display of registration plate, and operating an uninsured motor vehicle. Alliss was taken into custody and transported to the Iroquois county Jail where he posted the required bond and was released.
Iroquois County Sheriff ’s Police investigated a single-vehicle accident in the 400 block of South Raub in Donovan March 5. According to police reports, a vehicle driven by McKenna S. Morgan, 24, Oxford, Indiana, was traveling north on U.S. 52/South Raub Street in Donovan. Morgan swerved to avoid a deer, entered the west ditch and then struck a street causing more than $1,500 in damage. No injuries were reported and no citations were issued. Riverside EMS and Donovan Fire/EMS also responded to the scene.
TOWN
MILFORD, ILLINOIS
Milford Police arrested Cheyenne Holliingsworth, 25, Onarga, March 5. According to police reports, Hollingsworth was wanted on an outstanding Iroquois County warrant charging her with battery. She was taken into custody and transported to the Iroquois County Jail where she posted the required bond and was released.
CITY
WATSEKA, ILLINOIS
March 4
Officers were called to a residence in the 8900 block of North Virginia for an illegal fire. Officers told the homeowner to extinguish the fire.
Officers conducted a traffic stop near South Locust and South Eight at 11:58 p.m. The driver was given a verbal warning for an equipment violation.
March 5
Officers were called to a residence in the 200 block of North Fourth for a civil issued. Officers gave the caller their options.
Officers responded to a traffic accident at the intersection of East Walnut and South Fifth at 7:53 a.m. According to police reports, Sue Fogelsong of Watseka struck a car driven by Susan Fortin of Watseka when she failed to yield at the intersection. Fogelsong was issued two citations.
Officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 700 block of South Fourth at 12:02 p.m.
Officers responded to a business in the 300 block of Eat Walnut at 2:30 p.m. An employee said that a customer seems to be under the influence of something and shouldn’t be driving. Police were called to investigate.
Officers conducted a traffic stop near North Brianna Drive and East Elm at 4:10 p.m. The Driver was given a warning for improper passing.
Officers were called to a residence in the 300 block of West North Street at 4:44 p.m. for an animal complaint.
Officers were called to Donova Park at 5:58 p.m. where a a woman had found a five-year-old girl alone with no adult. Officers were able to find out where the girl lives and contact her parents so they could pick up the child.
Officers conducted a traffic stop in the 200 block of West Oak Street at 6:30 p.m. The driver was given a warning for disobeying a stop light.
Officers conducted a traffic stop near West Walnut and West Fleming at 6:35 p.m. The driver was given a warning for improper lighting.
Officers were called to a residence in the 500 block of West Washington Street at 8:30 p.m. Officers found what appeared to be a stolen vehicle.
March 6
Officers responded to a possible drug overdose in the 200 block of North Sixth at 6:30 a.m. The resident was transported by EMS.
Officers responded to a residence in the 400 block of East Elm Street at 12:45 p.m. for an order of protection violation.
Officers responded to a businesses in the 100 block of West Walnut at 1:30 p.m. for a false alarm.
Officers responded to a call about a domestic dispute in the 500 block of North Fifth at 1:35 p.m. Officers found it to be just a verbal argument.
Officers were called to do a welfare check of a resident in the 500 block of North Second at 7:30 a.m.
Offices were called to a business in the 1700 block of East Walnut at 7:40 p.m. for a customer who was trespassing. The suspect was gone before police had arrived.