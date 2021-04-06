The town of Pine Village and the Pine Village Committee for Community Enhancement (PVCCE) is working to prepare for the second Pine Village Vintage Football Festival.
There were more than 1,000 people in attendance for the first game and town wide activities, according to information from the group.
This year the event is planned 4-6:30 p.m. CDT Aug. 14.
The Pine Village Villagers will take the field for the second time in 90 years. This will be a flag football game using 1920s rules, uniforms, leather helmets and a vintage sized melon football.
There will be a short parade beginning at 2 p.m. starting at Pine Village Elementary. Model T cars will be on display. The vintage cars will be displayed as well as a few historical items from the team. Food vendors will also be available, and T-shirts, jerseys and melon footballs will be for sale, including 2021 commemorative merchandise.
People are invited to take chairs and blankets and surround the field just as they did back in the early 1900s.
Gates open at 4 p.m. Admission is free. People can check out the field, talk to the players, throw around the melon football and enjoy the pregame warmups.
Team introductions are planned for 5 p.m. The game is scheduled to end at 7:30 p.m. which is when park pickup will begin.
Parking will be at Pine Village Elementary with the game being conducted on the hayfield just east of the parking area.
For more information check out the group’s Facebook page.