DeMOTTE — Gratitude and heartfelt appreciation will be on the menu Friday, July 30 at Hamstra Gardens in DeMotte.
Wilb and Peg Hamstra will host a picnic of appreciation and thanks to Oak Grove employees, acknowledging and recognizing the staff for their efforts through the pandemic.
Grilled burgers and hot dogs, salads, chips and desserts will be available. The event will also have a festival feel with music and organized fun and activities for children of Oak Grove employees.
“The DeMotte area community wishes to acknowledge and say thank you in a meaningful way to the wonder employees at Oak Grove,” Wilb Hamstra said. “We wish to share our appreciation for their hard work and dedication and wonderful care that the residents of Oak Grove receive day-in and day-out and especially to acknowledge their extra efforts throughout the pandemic.”