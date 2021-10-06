After placing fifth at the Oakwood/Salt Fork Invitational Saturday with a time of 22:13.84, Hoopeston Area’s Allison Pickett prevailed in a 2.99-mile event around the Hoopeston Area Middle School/High School grounds Monday, recording a time of 22 minutes, 33.44 seconds to win an un-scored meet that also included athletes from Armstrong Potomac, Cissna Park, Clifton Central and
Hoopeston Area.
In the boys’ competition, Cissna Park’s Malaki Verkler cruised to the 2.99-mile victory outside Hoopeston Area High School, completing the course in 18 minutes, 22.16 seconds in an un-scored meet.
His closest competitor was Armstrong-Potomac’s Joshua Goulding, who crossed the finish line in 20:14.63.
Hoopeston Area was led by Nate Gash, who clocked a time of 26:24.44.
Full results from the meet are listed below:
Boys
1 Malakai Verkler 18:22.16 Cissna Park
2 Joshua Goulding 20:14.63 Armstrong Potomac
3 Eli Kennel 22:13.19 Armstrong Potomac
4 Keegan Reed 23:02.77 Cissna Park
5 Chase Petry 23:15.72 Cissna Park
6 Donavan Gudaskas 23:55.35 Armstrong Potomac
7 Joel Yergler 25:31.42 Cissna Park
8 Nate Gash 26:24.44 Hoopeston Area
9 Trenton Betka 23:45.56 Hoopeston Area
Girls
1 Allison Pickett 22:33.44 Hoopeston Area
2 Marley Green 27:33.44 Clifton Central
3 Sidney Marquie 27:33.44 Clifton Central
4 Madison Marquie 27:33.44 Clifton Central