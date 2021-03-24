MOROCCO, Ind. — This year Newton County 4-H has launched the Clover Camera Corps as a new club for Newton County youth in grades 7-12. Each month we will have a workshop on a photography subject and will give members an assignment related to that topic. Members will then submit photos for the assignment by the end of each month, the photos will be judged, and a monthly winner will be chosen. All of the entries will be featured on the Newton County Enterprise’s website, and the monthly winner will be published in the printed paper as well.
You don’t have to have prior photography experience or a traditional camera. Cell phone cameras and/or traditional cameras and all experience levels are welcome.
The club is working on recording the workshops, so even if you miss one you’ll still be able to catch back up. You’ll even be able to submit photos from previous assignments. The late entries will still get feedback and will be published to a photo gallery on the newspaper’s website.
Registration is free for anyone currently enrolled in 4-H and $20 for anyone not currently enrolled in 4-H. The $20 registration fee covers enrollment in 4-H, so anyone that registers for the Clover Camera Corps program is also welcome (but not required) to participate in other 4-H activities too.
The club meets on the second Thursday of the month at 6 pm at the Government Center in Morocco. Please RSVP by the Monday before the meeting so they can plan accordingly. Social distancing and face coverings will be required.
The next meeting is Thursday, April 8th at 6pm. Please RSVP to howard0@purdue.edu by Monday, April 5th.