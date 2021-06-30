CEDAR LAKE — Ginnie Lange, of Lake Village, celebrated the grand opening of her premier portrait photography studio in Cedar Lake with a ribbon cutting ceremony JUNE 26, hosted by the Chamber of Commerce.
Having used her artistic vision behind the camera to capture memories for clients as the owner of Ginnie Lange Photography (GLP) for 10 years, Ginnie is thrilled to expand her services to include indoor studio photography in addition to offering headshots, weddings, graduations, maternity, newborn and family photography.
“The experience my customers are investing in allows me to create images that capture the magic inside each person in front of my camera," she said. "I feel most excited helping a client feel beautiful, confident and strong. Creating that personal connection is the most important element of my photographic inspiration and results in images that feel natural, minimalist and un-staged.”
Ginnie will be hosting an open house at her studio inside Focus Nutrition in Lincoln Plaza from 6-8 p.m. CST July 16.
For more information, visit Ginnie Lange Photography on Facebook or at www.ginnielangephotography.com.