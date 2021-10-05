Philip Alan Schwartz
Philip Alan Schwartz, 75, Georgetown, TX passed away September 23, 2021 at home after courageously battling a longterm illness. He was born April 23, 1946 in Danville, IL to Robert Eugene Schwartz, Sr. and Una Fern (“Babe”) Schwartz.
Phil married Beverly Marshall on December 26, 1980. Phil loved spending time with his friends and family, and he was especially proud of his grandchildren. He also loved golfing and bowling. Two items from his Bucket List were to hit a hole in one and bowl a 300 game. Although he came very close to achieving both several times, neither one happened; but forever the optimist, he never gave up and he always kept trying. Phil was a graduate of Hoopeston High School, Classs of 1964, where he was a standout athlete in basketball, football, and track, breaking the school record in the mile run his senior year. Phil was also a graduate of Eastern Illinois University. Phil served in the Army, 1968 to 1970, and fought bravely in Viet Nam where he was wounded in action and awarded the Purple Heart, along with several other medals for valor. Phil was a lifelong fan of the Chicago Cubs, Chicago Bears, and the University of Illinois Fighting Illini. He was also a big fan of the Texas A&M Aggies and enjoyed watching Aggie football games at Kyle Field with his son, brother, and nephew.
Phil is survived by his wife, Beverly; his son, Keith (Brenda) Flower Mound, TX; four grandchildren: Lindsay, Lauren, Mia, and Cole; brother, Robert E. Schwartz, Jr., Longmont, CO; and sister, Charon, Venice, FL.
Phil was preceded in death by his brother, Bruce Mitchell Schwartz; mother, Babe Schwartz; and father, Robert Eugene Schwartz, Sr.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to any of the following: Wounded Warriors of America; American Legion — Post 384, Hoopeston, IL; VFW — Post 4826, Hoopeston, IL.
Phil will be laid to rest in the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery, Killeen, TX, on October 15, 2021.