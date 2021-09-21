As per Public Act 102-0015, which pushes back the General Primary Election to June 28, 2022, petition packets for candidates who wish to run in the General Primary Election will not be available until January 13th, 2022. As per Illinois Election Code, packets will NOT be handed out prior to the first day petitions may be circulated.
The first day petitions for established political parties may be circulated is Thursday, January 13th, 2022. Petition packets must be filed with the Vermilion County Clerk beginning Monday, March 7th, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. thru Monday, March 14, 2022 by 5:00 p.m. The order in which candidates file will determine their placement on the ballot. In the event two candidates file for the same office and are of the same party, a lottery will be held at a later date and time to determine ballot placement.
Local offices to be nominated at the June 28, 2022 General Primary Election include County Clerk, County Treasurer, County Sheriff, Supervisor of Assessments, Board of Review, Regional Superintendent of Schools and County Board Members. Precinct Committeepersons will be elected at the General Primary Election.
Federal, state and judicial offices will also be on the ballot. Information and necessary forms for those offices may be found on the State Board of Elections’ website, www.elections.il.gov. The candidate who receives the highest vote total in each political party for each office in the primary will be on the 2022 General Election ballot.
Materials for New Political Party Candidates and Independent Candidates will be available after the General Primary Election.
For additional information or if you have any questions, please contact Lindsay Light, Chief Deputy/Supervisor of Elections at 217/554-1911 or via email at ccelections@vercounty.org.