WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – In the series-closing doubleheader, Purdue softball (15-25) split the day with Northwestern (26-14), taking the first game in a 1-0 shutout, before falling 1-0 in the second.
The pair of games came on Senior Day, where the program honored Sydney Bates and Ryleigh Scott, who closed out their time in Bittinger with a split series with the Wildcats (2-2).
Pitcher Ashley Peters led Purdue to its fourth shutout of the season and her second complete-game shutout of 2021. The winning run was recorded by freshman Kiley Goff, thanks to an RBI by the designated player Alex Echazarreta.
Senior Ryleigh Scott put on a show, with a trio of SC Top 10-worthy catches in left field, including a key diving catch in the seventh inning to help secure the victory.
Game 1 W, 1-0
After remaining scoreless through five and a half innings, Purdue registered the game-winning run in the bottom of the sixth with two outs on the board.
Echazarreta’s game-winning RBI was her 11th of the year, bringing her season hit total to 14. The designated player’s single gave time for Goff, who reached on a fielder’s choice, to score from second. It was Goff’s 18th run of the season.
Then in the top of the seventh, Scott produced a key first out on a diving catch. Peters ended the game on a strikeout.
Despite being out-hit 6-5, the Boilermaker defense came through when the stakes were high, leaving a total of 10 Wildcats on base, including runners in scoring position in six of the seven innings.
Game 2 L, 1-0
The Boilermakers were held scoreless after a tough complete game in the circle by Northwestern’s Danielle Williams, who forced eight Boilermakers to strikeout.
Becca Jones led the game with two hits, while Bates, Becker, Goff and Dillon each tallied one.
Northwestern scored the eventual game-winner in the third inning, however Purdue fought hard for the comeback, with Goff out at home in the bottom of the fourth and loading the bases in the bottom of the seventh.
In the Boilermakers’ final rally, Jones led-off with a single, before Kaeley Hallada’s walk. With just one out on the board, Kiara Dillon registered the hit to load the bases, but the strong pitching by Northwestern led to a pair of strikeouts to end the game.
Sydney Bates (6-6) went the distance, recording one strikeout in the circle and the team’s lone double of the game.
Up Next
Purdue will close out the regular season at Wisconsin. The Boilermakers will play four next weekend beginning Friday, May 14.