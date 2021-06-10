WHITE COUNTY — The Board of Directors of Peoples Community Bank of Monticello is pleased to recognize the 2020 recipients of its scholarship program.
This program began in 1999 to commemorate Peoples' 100-year anniversary of doing business in White County. These scholarships are available to graduating students who are planning to continue their education at an Indiana college or university.
Each scholarship will consist of $2,000 annually in financial aid for a period of two years. Five scholarships will be awarded each year. Peoples Community Bank of Monticello adopts the philosophy that the graduating students of today are our leaders of tomorrow and wants to assist them in achieving their goals to become those leaders.
The students who have been selected to receive this year’s awards are as follows:
From Twin Lakes
Guadalupe Amador, daughter of Salvador Amador and Rosa Rios, will be attending Purdue University Northwest with a major in civil engineering.
Kiara Johnston, daughter of Mary and Joshua Johnston, will be attending Ball State University with a major in psychology.
From Tri-County
Chase Stearns, son of April and Randy Stearns, will be attending Ivy Tech with a major in agriculture.
From North White
Ashley Williams, daughter of Angie and Brad Williams, will be attending DePauw University with a major in biology.
From Frontier
Hayden Hall, son of April and Rodney Hall, will be attending Ivy Tech.
Peoples Community Bank would like to take this opportunity to congratulate these students who have completed their high school careers and intend to pursue further educational goals. We wish them the best of luck in their career goals.