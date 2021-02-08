The PBL Panthers’ girl’s basketball team defeated the Cissna Park Timberwolves on Feb. 6.
Leading the charge for PBL was Bailey Cosgrove who picked up 14 points to end her night. Loda Suaava grabbed nine while Lorena Arnett finished off with eight.
For the Cissna Park side, Mikayla Knake had 14 points as well alongside seven points apiece from Addison Seggebruch and Kenadee Edelman.
The game was the season opener for PBL and will look to face off with Momence at home on Feb. 11 at 7 p.m.
Cissna Park will also play Feb. 11, taking on the Clifton Central Comets at home.