The PBL Panther’s boys basketball team were defeated by Dwight on Feb. 23 with a score of 62-48.
Leading the Panthers in total points was Jarred Gronsky, who put up 13 points on the night. Mason Bruns also contributed in the double digits with 11 points of his own, followed by Keegan Busboom with 10. Kailin Gerdes put up nine points while Garrett Sanders contributed two points.
The Panthers will face off against St. Joseph-Ogden at home on Saturday, Feb. 27 and also host the Clifton Central Comets on March 2.