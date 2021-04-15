JASPER COUNTY — Jasper County Treasurer Tammy McEwan is notifying taxpayers in the county that both spring and fall tax statements for the 2020 payable 2021 tax year have been mailed.
The last date to pay the spring installment without paying a penalty is Monday, May 10, 2021. If paying by mail, a postmark of May 10 will not be considered delinquent.
Any tax payment postmarked after the May 10 date will be subject to a 5% penalty. If you have no delinquent taxes for 30 days then it increases to a 10% penalty.
Any statement charges of $25 or under are all due in the spring. Be sure to check your fall tax statements before doubling your charges when paying for the year.
The treasurer’s office is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, with the exception of holidays. Taxes can also be paid during regular banking hours at Alliance Bank, DeMotte State Bank and First Merchants Bank.
The treasurer’s office also has a drop box labeled “Treasurer” on the south side of the courthouse.