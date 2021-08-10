-It’s the Dog Days of Summer, and the library has gone to the dogs!! August activity calendar/craft packets are available for pick up! Stop by today!
-Community Blood Drive! Thursday, August 12th, 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Be a part of this very important community service! The Bloodmobile will park outside the library. Please call: 217-379-3431 to reserve your time! ALL donors will receive their choice of a Performance Pullover or a gift card, and be automatically entered into a drawing for the chance to win a $500.00 gift card. Call today!
-Books on Wheels. Are you homebound and unable to come to the library? Let the library come to you! We will make deliveries to you inside the Paxton City Limits. Do you need a library card? We will help with that as well! Call: 217-379-3431 to apply for this service!
-Summer Reading Challenge at the library! Goodie bags are ready to go for readers who complete their reading logs! Keep reading, fill out your reading log, stop in and pick up your goodie bags!!
Be sure to check out our New Arrivals area! These are donated items, new to our collection! New to the library this week are:
-Chosen. Book 1. Author: Ted Dekker, Young Adult.
-Infidel. Book 2. Author: Ted Dekker, Young Adult.
-Renegade. Book 3. Author: Ted Dekker, Young Adult.
-Chaos. Book 4. Author: Ted Dekker, Young Adult.
NEW BOOKS:
Adult Fiction:
-A Man Called Ove. Author: Fredrik Backman.
-The Women’s March: A Novel of the 1913 Woman Suffrage Procession. Author: Jennifer Chiaverini.
-Nine Lives. Author: Danielle Steel.
-It’s Better This Way. Author: Debbie Macomber.
Adult Non-Fiction:
-Herbs for Stress & Anxiety. Author: Rosemary Gladstar. Provided by a donation from the CU Herb Society.
-Homemade Products for Your Skin, Health & Home. Author: Jan Berry. Provided by a donation from the CU Herb Society.
-Kindergarten, Here I Come. Author: D. J. Steinberg.
-A Kid’s Herb Book. Author: Lesley Tierra. Provided by a donation from the CU Herb Society.
NEW MOVIES:
-The Guernsey Literary & Potato Peel Pie Society. DVD: Rated PG.
-A Quiet Place, Part 2. DVD: Rated PG-13.
Be sure to check out the many titles on the book sale shelves.
Several titles were added this past week!
STAFF PICKS!
Children’s Department:
-The Berenstain Bears say “Please” and “Thank You.” Authors: Stan and Jan Berenstain, (Easy Reader). This book, comprised of several short stories, shows kids the importance of using good manners in everyday life. Each story implements a different phrase and shows appropriate ways to use it. “Please”, “Thank You”, and “I’m Sorry” are just a few of the phrases this book shows children how to use, and it normalizes the importance of good manners in all situations.
-The Library Dragon. Author: Carmen Agra Deedy, (Easy Reader). School Librarian Miss Lotta Scales is quite fierce in the way she guards the books at Sunrise Elementary. What more could you expect when you hire a real dragon to be a librarian? At this school, Miss Scales keeps all the books in perfect condition. However, her rules keep the children at the school from wanting to check out books at all. It isn’t until a nearsighted girl named Molly goes to the library to find the importance of reading in a fun, unexpected way.
-The Mysterious Benedict Society. Author: Trenton Lee Stewart. The Mysterious Benedict Society centers around four orphans who are recruited by the “mysterious” Mr. Benedict to save the minds and free will of all people. Their minds are being poisoned by subliminal messages sent through television and radio, and soon they will be controlled by the evil Dr. Curtain. It’s up to the four children to infiltrate the Institute where the messages are being sent and defeat Dr. Curtain. Centered around the importance of truth and the love of what’s good, this book is ideal for young readers who want an exciting story.
-A Curve in the Road. Author: Julianne MacLean. Abbie MacIntyre, a successful surgeon is happily married to her handsome, cardiologist husband, and has a teenage son who is about to go to college. One fateful night, everything changes when a drunk driver hits her car. She faces the reality that her perfect world has changed completely, and now must learn how to move forward amid anger and tremendous heartbreak. Christian Fiction:
-News of the World. DVD, Rated PG-13. Jefferson Kyle Kidd, (played by Tom Hanks), is a former Civil War Captain, who travels from town to town sharing stories and news from around the globe. He encounters a 10-year girl who is taken and raised by the Kiowa people. He agrees to deliver her to where the law says she belongs. As they travel hundreds of miles, they face huge challenges brought on by nature and humans. This is a moving story of strength and courage as the two search for a place to call home.
-55 Steps. DVD, Rated PG-13. This movie, based on a true story, tells the story of Eleanor Riese, a woman in the psychiatric unit of a mental hospital. After many instances of abuse and forced medication, Riese sued the hospital for the right to accept or deny the medication that she was being forced to take. She and her lawyer, Colette Hughes, fight for the rights of Riese and all the other patients who are being subjected to this abuse, and become close friends as well. Starring Helena Bonham Carter and Hilary Swank.