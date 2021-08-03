HGTV fans have a new series to look forward to. Cheap Old Houses features Ethan and Elizabeth Finkelstein. Due to their social media presence, the couple already has quite the following. Consequently, Cheap Old Houses takes inspiration from their Instagram. The concept of the show is that the Finkelsteins tour old homes all over America. After their tours are complete, they chose one to feature on their social media.
Cheap Old Houses fans are in for a treat. They can view a special preview of the HGTV series on Aug. 9. Notably, the episode will be available for streaming on discovery+. After that, every Monday two new episodes will drop onto the streaming platform until the end of August. For fans that don’t have discovery+, they can view Cheap Old Houses on HGTV on Aug. 9. The back-to-back episodes will air at 9 and 9:30 ET/PT on HGTV.
When it comes to the homes, there is a set of criteria the Finkelsteins take into account for Cheap Old Houses. The houses on their Instagram and the show are “architecturally intact and available for under $150K,” according to an article on Meaww. It seems like with this sort of criteria in place, it is easy to find homes that have a great history. Ultimately, the goal of the exposure of these homes is to get them restored “to their former glory.”
While touring the homes, Ethan and Elizabeth fill the viewers in on the historical significance of the property. Interestingly enough, the Finklesteins are qualified to do this. According to their blog, Elizabeth has a background in historic preservation. Together the couple says, “We always say no sleep until every house is saved.”
The 1902 West Lawn School in Paxton will be featured on an episode that will stream on Discovery+ starting Aug. 16. The episode will air on HGTV the following week Aug. 23.
The Paxton City Council voted 7-1 in March to rezone the lot where the 1902 West Lawn School building sits from single-family to multi-family use.
In February, the Planning Commission turned down prospective buyer Richard Miller’s request for the rezoning so he could turn the building at 465 E. Orleans St. into five apartments. Skip Fouts is the current owner of the building. The sale has not been completed to Richard Miller, but the episode featuring the building is expected to air.
The council vote needed to be a two-thirds majority to overturn the planning commission’s decision, but the rezoning passed easily as only Alderman Eric Evans voted “no.”