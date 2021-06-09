Patricia Kline
Our matriarch and God-fearing Christian woman, Patricia Ann (Pieper) Kline, 82, ran toward the Light with great speed on Thursday, May 27, 2021.
Pat: nurturer, botanist, preserver of all vegetables, and cheerleader was born on Oct. 12, 1938, in Chicago, Ill., to Irene T. (Stoltman) Pieper and Julius M. Pieper. At the age of nine, Pat and her siblings, Thomas (Charlene) Pieper, McHenry, Ill., Julius “Butch” (Carol Selby) Pieper, George (Phyllis) Pieper, Huntington, Bob (Judy) Pieper, Burbank, Calif., Luis “Chub” Pieper and Marlowe (Bill) Wilson, North Fort Myers, Fla., were transplanted to Indiana. True to Indiana culture, the family learned to farm, creating the Pieper work ethic and famous pickling recipe. This time on the farm began Pat’s love for gardening, plants and flowers.
Between 1958 – 1962 Pat had three daughters with her first husband. In 1963 she met the love of her life, John M. Kline Sr., in that tiny Indiana town. The union of Pat and John resulted in adding four more children to the family and in 1964, the baby of the family was born to complete the Yours, Mine and Ours legacy.
Patricia had a natural love of taking care of people. Not many can remember a time she wasn’t taking care of them, making food for a family in need, helping a friend paint their house before a high school graduation party, or cleaning a friend’s home before their Tupperware party. She was never without her lipstick, and if Chinese food was for dinner, you’d better order her the egg foo young.
With a full and busy household, Pat shared her cooking, canning and organizing skills with her children and grandchildren. Her passion for flowers led to opening Pat’s Posy Pantry from a converted garage. She immersed herself in flowers daily, and her arrangements spread joy to all her patrons. Her children remember watching her in the shop and recall the happiness on her face as she worked. Naturally, she was the florist for Bev’s wedding, producing cherished memories while designing such beautiful pieces.
Another of Pat’s passions was caring for children. She opened her home to provide childcare for local children. Those same children kept in touch with Pat and many returned frequently to check in with her. Pat also volunteered with the hospital auxiliary and taught Sunday School for many years.
Recently, Pat found great comfort in spotting flowers as she traveled between the homes of her children. This spring she was particularly drawn to purple Iris’ and could spot them from a hundred paces. As we ponder the death of our mother, we cannot help but see the meaning of the Iris: divine truth, hope and faith – with those same qualities in her. The strength and longevity of the Iris reminds us of the legacy Patricia Ann Kline leaves within her eight children: Terri (Ken) Hammon, John (Marion) Kline, Jana (Roger) Madison, Brenda (Al) Fejes, Dawn (Glenn) Fadden, Denise Tuszynski, Marlowe (Tom Allis) and Beverly (Steve) Wilson. Her memory and stories will live on through her 21 grandchildren and 39 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John M. Kline Sr.; her daughter, Terri Hammon; her grandson, Eric Alli; and her brothers, Julius “Butch” Pieper and Luis “Chub” Pieper.
Visitation will be at Gert Funeral Home in Brook on Friday, June 11 at 10 a.m. CST with a Celebration of Life at 11 a.m. CST and burial following at Riverside Cemetery in Brook.
The family would like to celebrate Pat with purple flowers, her favorite, either at the funeral home or through a random act of kindness toward a stranger.