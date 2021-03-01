Have you heard about the man who went to Colorado? After he had been caught in a snowstorm, and left in the snowy wilderness for weeks and weeks, he ran into a priest and said, “Father, I hate to tell you this, but I’ve lost my faith in God and the power of prayer.” The priest politely asked, “Why is that, my son?” “Because,” said the man, “a few weeks ago while hunting in the snowy wilderness of Colorado, I became separated from my friends. It was horrible! I was out there all alone, and in danger of freezing to death. So, I prayed and prayed for God to save me, but to no avail. The priest looked perplexed, and scratching his head said, “But you are here now telling this story, so obviously you were rescued.” “Oh, yes,” said the man, “but God had nothing to do with it. I was saved by one of the locals!”
Well, millions of us are saved by “locals,” and sadly, all too often we are blind and we don’t see the hand of God in it. The point is that God chooses to work through people, in people, with people and as people – through Samaritans, through maidens and shepherds, through fishermen and tentmakers, through missionaries and first responders. The Bible makes it crystal clear that much of God’s best work is done through regular folks, folks like you and me.
Jesus was well aware of this, and that’s why he called disciples to follow him, to learn from him, and ultimately to follow his leadership of self-giving and sacrificial love. He taught his disciples that the way to do it – the way to be God’s servants – is to not arrogantly grab for the crown, but rather to humbly choose the way of the cross..
We see this in Mark 8:34-35 where Jesus says to his disciples, and indeed to us: “If any want to become my followers, let them deny themselves and take up their cross and follow me. For those who want to save their life will lose it, and those who lose their life for my sake, and for the sake of the gospel, will save it.” No crown offered here, only a cross. No throne offered here, only a ministry. These were not just high-sounding words that Jesus was speaking into the air, this call to service and sacrifice; he meant it! He showed us he meant it on a cross!
This is the message of the Christian faith. Jesus chose not the way of the crown, but rather the way of the cross. That’s the spirit in which Christ wants us to live. Christ wants us to follow the lead of Jesus, and to choose the way of the cross, not a crown. For instance, take up the cross of forgiveness.
I once read about a bright and dedicated young Christian who studied hard to become a Bible linguist. He went as a missionary to South America to help translate the Bible into the native language of the locals. But a terrible tragedy struck. He was kidnapped by hostile rebels who shot him and left his body in a hijacked bus.
Now, just imagine how his parents, coworkers, and loved ones must have felt at the senseless death of this devoted young man. But a year later, as a demonstration of Christian love and international good will, the churches and civic groups in his home town back in America gave an ambulance to the country where this young man had been killed. His parents traveled there for the presentation of the ambulance.
At the ceremony, his mother said something to this effect: “We’re able to donate this ambulance to you because God has taken the hatred from our hearts. We serve Christ who taught us to love unconditionally. We come to present this ambulance as a symbol of our Christian love and forgiveness.”
Could you have done that? Could you forgive like that? Could you love like that? That’s the way of the cross, the way of Christlike love. To choose the way of the cross means to take up the cross of Christlike love and forgiveness.
