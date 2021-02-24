Did you hear about a circus lizard that changed colors to blend in with whatever environment he encountered like a chameleon? Put him on a brown suit, and the color of his skin would blend in. Put him on a green shirt, and he would turn green. All went well until someone put him on a plaid sport coat. The lizard had a nervous breakdown trying to blend in!
Like that lizard, we cannot always follow the popular fad. We have to know who we are, what we believe, and be controlled by that; and not by the latest craze. Some people never find out who they are; they just follow the crowd and let other people control their lives. Still others are controlled by overbearing emotions, such as resentment, anger, jealousy, envy, bigotry, hatred, or selfishness. These powerful emotions can take control of our lives, run our lives, and destroy us like spiritual cancers.
There is another option, a better way: we can follow Jesus Christ. We can put our trust in Christ. We can give our unwavering allegiance to Christ. We can trust the promise of God to always be with us in every circumstance of life, and be strengthened by God’s presence to be our true best selves. When we do that, when we love God and God’s creation, everything else falls in place.
Jesus was baptized by John the Baptist, “full of the Holy Spirit, returned from the Jordan and was led by the Spirit in the wilderness, where for forty days he was tempted by the devil” (Luke 4:1-2). Alone in the desert with the wild animals Satan tests Jesus’ integrity, “who in every respect has been tested as we are, yet without sin” (Hebrews 4:15). Jesus faces the questions that arise from within. Am I doing this for my own glory? Do I want to rule the world? How should I act as the Son of God?
In Gethsemane the final answer is given, “Yet, not my will but yours be done” (Luke 22:42). This utter “love to do the will of God” is the heart of our integrity, the guide that keeps us focused and fervent to do God’s will, not our own in all circumstances. We are free to follow Jesus in doing the will of God. The three temptations of Jesus show three desires of God: Defeat selfishness by living in the kingdom of God; Humble yourself for peace; and Give God’s love and forgiveness.
In the first temptation, Jesus seems to be thinking about the manna that was given to the Israelites as they journeyed from Egypt to the Promised Land. It’s hard to let go of our hurts and our identities built on being the victim even if we become free. It’s hard to let go of the temptation of being privileged, such as the chosen people or the Messiah. Jesus defeats the temptation of being a victim and being privileged by living in the kingdom of God which is to be glorified to God and reconciled to all others. The Holy Spirit connects you to God and to all others as if we are joined to God’s Tree of Life.
The people of the Exodus were willing to use violence in order to attain their Promised Land. But Jesus could defeat that temptation by humbling himself, and be baptized by John as an expression of solidarity with all peoples’ desire for peace. Choosing only the way of peace was the reason the voice from heaven could say at Jesus’ baptism, “You are my Son, the Beloved; with you I am well pleased” (Luke 3:21). Jesus emphasizes this when he says in his Sermon on the Mount, “Blessed are the peacemakers, for they will be called children of God” (Matthew 5:9).
Jesus knows the only response to violence that works is forgiveness, and that comes at a cost. Jesus will bring a new wisdom to all humanity which is this: God is love, and we are to be the image of that Love. Not only will he bring a new wisdom, he will allow himself to be put in the position where he can offer forgiveness; a forgiveness that counters and undercuts all violence. He counters violence by being crucified on a cross, God raising him up, and continuing to love and forgive all humanity.
Because Jesus Christ has overcome Satan, we are in principle free, all of us from Adam to the last infant born this day, free to take up the offer of Jesus to follow him out of this wilderness and into the paradise of God’s love. We are all free of the guilt, stumbling blocks, discord, and power of sin. Sin is the illusion that we are separate from God and others. Let us act as if we are not separate.
