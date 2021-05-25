KENTLAND, Ind. — The Kentland Rotary Club met in-person at noon on May 18 in the spacious meeting room in the basement of the Kentland Bank Operations Center. John Cook, Kentland club member from Watseka, IL, introduced the speaker. The speaker, Mr. Jim Jeselnick, Past District 6540 Governor, was presented via Zoom from Chesterton, IN.
Jeselnick was diagnosed with Polio shortly after birth in 1952. The club was reminded that the Polio vaccine was not introduced until 1955. He experienced the need for an iron lung and rehabilitation. Though the term “social distancing” was not part of the culture at that time, schools, community pools and theaters were closed periodically. Every year 150,000 children were affected by the disease in the United States alone.
In 2006 Jim volunteered to immunize children in Niger, Africa during a Rotary International Polio Immunization Day. To date, Africa has been declared free of the wild Polio virus. Extensive resources are needed to finish the eradication of the virus in the world. The former district governor simply stated, “Lab work is still needed in addition to the volunteers that immunize the world’s children. Volunteers are also needed in each country to monitor the disease after immunizations.”
The membership discussed having a raffle again this year. It may look different if one is held so watch for additional information.