MONON — Parker Smith was at it again.
North White’s senior running back churned out 137 yards on 18 carries and scored three touchdowns Sept. 10 to help the Vikings to a 35-0 Midwest Conference win over Tri-County.
In just two games, Smith has rumbled for 383 yards on 37 carries and five rushing touchdowns. Two of North White's four games thus far this season have been canceled for varying reasons
Smith scored on runs of 2 and 21 yards and returned a Tri-County fumble 42 yards the other way for paydirt.
North White quarterback Eli Quasebarth completed 12 of 18 passes for 119 yards and a touchdown – a second-quarter 5-yard pass to Kade DeBoard.
Quasebarth also ran for an 18-yard score late in the fourth quarter, finishing with 57 yards on 12 carries.
DeBoard led Vikings’ receivers with six catches for 51 yards while Smith grabbed four passes for 48 yards.
Selvin Villatoro connected on all five extra-point kicks.
Payton Stark led Tri-County’s ground game with 55 yards on 17 carries.
Korbin Lawson completed 2 of 12 passes for 21 yards – all going to receiver Koby Bahler.
During Homecoming ceremonies at halftime, Auner Ramirez and Hannah Cosgray were crowned 2021 North White Homecoming king and queen.