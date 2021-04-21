Paxton-Buckley-Loda defeated Watseka 14-12 April 16 in varsity football action at Watseka.
The visiting Panthers made two second-quarter touchdowns stand up in a Sangamon Valley Conference win that knocked Watseka from the ranks of the unbeaten.
Kayden Snelling rushed for a 3-yard score and Jarred Gronsky caught a 15-yard touchdown pass from Mason Bruns, with Landon Wilson making both extra points to help PBL (3-1) win its third straight game. PBL’s Drew Diesburg caught four passes for 110 yards and Tyler Smith rushed for a game-high 59 yards on 17 carries. Drew Wittenborn finished 14 of 26 for 203 passing yards, including a 94-yard touchdown pass to Brayden Haines for the Warriors (4-1).