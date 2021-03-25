BUFFALO — The Indiana Department of Transportation will have a lane closure April 1 for the State Road 16 bridge over the Tippecanoe River in Buffalo.
Traffic will be restricted to one 12-foot-wide lane and a temporary traffic signal will direct vehicles through during work hours. The bridge will be reduced to one lane for bridge painting activities through mid-June.
Painting is one of many preservation techniques used by INDOT to extend the life of bridge structures. Prior to painting, beams and other components are sandblasted to remove existing rust and the new coat of paint acts as a sealant to protect from water, salt and other chemicals that may cause corrosion.
INDOT urges drivers to stay alert near crews and be prepared to wait for the temporary traffic signal in this location. Drivers are encouraged to allow extra time when driving through this area. Drivers should slow down and drive distraction-free through all work zones.