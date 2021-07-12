RENSSELAER — Summer is upon us! This year, Prairie Arts Council would like to host a relaxing one-day event celebrating the beauty and diversity of downtown Rensselaer.
This event will be at the new Filson Park at 223 W Kellner Avenue (site of the 2019 mall fire).
Attractions include:
• Guided REN ART WLK Mural Tours
• Live Local Musicians
• Raffles / Door Prizes
• Art Fair & Market featuring local artists & artisans
• Make -N-Take Art Tent featuring tie-dye and painting.
Sign up to be a volunteer to help with set-up or managing our information booth or assisting with our Make-and-Take tent. Email us at pacrensselaer@gmail.com.
Attention all artists and vendors to sell their fine arts, fine crafts, foods, produce, and collectibles. PAC is accepting artists and vendors. You can download our application and return it to the Prairie Arts Council before the application deadline or apply online.