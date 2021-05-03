Pack 272 recently conducted its Pinewood Derby at the Fountain County 4-H building.
Elliot Armstrong was the Overall Runner-Up. John Wininger was the Overall Pack 272 Winner. Brendan Faulkner received Best of Show.
Cayden Rew was placed second and Brendan Faulkner was the winner of Tiger Cub Den
Elliot Armstrong placed first and Rion Hathaway placed second in the Wolf Den.
Max Juarez placed first in the Bear Den.
Webelo winners were Andrew Froedge, second place, and John Wininger, first place.
In the sibling bracket, James Wininger was leading but in the final elimination Tiffany Miller emerged as winner with very close times.
The adult races adds fun for the scouts as they watch and cheer on the adults. After the winning heat, Arturo Juarez shook hands with the winner displaying true sportsmanship.
Cubmaster Christine Hoagland was the announcer.
Jerry Goings from the American Legion oversaw the Best of Show voting.
American Legion Post 288 sponsors both the Cub Scout Pack 272 and Troop 272. Next month the boys will be advancing into Scout Troop 272. The troop is currently seeking an individual age 21 or older to guide the troop as Scoutmaster to keep scouting an active part of our community and for the character building and citizenship training of the youths.
Former Troop Committee member, Mark Haas, and Audra Armstrong were timers.
Gary Pitts, committee member, judged finish line.
Jacob Hoagland, Eagle Scout and former 272 scout, operated the start.
Pack 272 collected cereal for Hanging Rock Camp. Donations can be made until May 8.